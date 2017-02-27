Imo Police Kill Robber In Owerri

The Imo State Police Command, Owerri, through her gallant special Anti-Robbery squad, has killed one armed robber at the Zenith Bank premises along the popular Wetheral Road, Owerri, during an exchange of ‘fire’ between the two known ‘enemies’.

The robbery incident, which occurred at about 3:45 p.m obstructed vehicular movement along Wetheral Road and its adjoining routes, forcing motorists and other commuters to run for their lives.

Our correspondent, who got to the scene of the robbery immediately after the attack, gathered from an eye witness said that, it was a gang of four armed robbers who trailed one of the Zenith Bank customers in their sport utility vehicle to the bank premises, with the intention of robbing him of his huge amount of money which he had come to deposit with the bank. According to the witness, the robbers started shooting sporadically on meeting their victim at the entrance to the bank, which led to the serious wounding of one the bank’s police men and successful collection of the yet-to be deposited huge amount of money from the victim.

It was also gathered from same eye witness that it was during the robbers’ effort to completely kill the bank security man that, one of the police officers fired and killed the affected robber, forcing others to flee with bullet wounds.

When the attention of the state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Taiwo Lakanu, was sought for, in respect to the robbery, he informed that immediately he received calls from the bank management, he led his men to the affected bank where they coincidently met the robbers while trying to escape and they (the police) engaged them in gun battle which led to the death of the robber and the fleeing of others with bullet wounds, while three police men sustained various degrees of gun wounds and were rushed to an undisclosed hospital for treatment.

Lakanu stressed that his men would have killed the affected robbers if not that they ran into the crowd and mixed up with them, noting that the police would be on the trail of those injured fleeing robbers with the intent of rounding them up.

One AK-47, 3 unexpended magazines and many cartridges were said to have been recovered from the scene.