Group Lauds Wike Over Ogu Stool

A socio-cultural organisation, the Reformaas Kclub Ogu in Ogu/Bolo Local Government Area of Rivers State has commended the State Governor, Chief Nyesom Ezenwo Wike for upgrading the stool of ancient kingdom of Ogu to a First Class status.

The group in a statement signed by its Chief Reformaa, Jumbobaraye Abraham, the Chief Deputy Reformaa-Philemon Oba and the Chief Scribe – Emmanuel Atemie also hailed Governor Wike for recognizing King Nicholas Dickson Ibiebele Nimenibo Loko IX as the Amanyanabo of Ogu Kingdom.

It expressed profound gratitude to the governor for the love and passion he has for the people of Ogu Kingdom and for giving them a voice in the comity of traditional rulers in Rivers State, praying God to guard, protect and strengthened him to serve the people of the state.

The group also congratulated King Nicholas Dickson Ibiebele Nimenibo Loko IX on his recognition as the Amanyanabo of Ogu Kingdom by the Rivers State Government, and expressed optimism that his reign would bring peace, progress and rapid development to Ogu Kingdom.

Wike’s patience, humility, loyalty and steadfastness, it noted, uplifted him to his enviable position, and prayed God to give him his wisdom and strenght to serve the people better.

It would be recalled that the Rivers State Government recently elevated the stool of Amanyanabo of Ogu Kingdom to first class status and further recognized His Majesty Nicholas Dickson Ibiebele Nimenibo Loko IX as the Amanyanabo of Ogu Kingdom.