FCT Moves To Enforce Tree Planting …As Banks Take Over Street Sanitation

Senate Committee on FCT has directed the FCT Minister Mallam Muhammad Musa Bello, to put machinery in place for implementation and enforcement of policy of one house , one tree planting by residents.

This was even as the committee also directed the FCT management to come up with a framework that will make Banks and other corporate bodies take over the environmental sanitation of Abuja metropolis through Corporate Social Responsibility arrangement. Briefing the press of the planned policies Tuesday, the Chairman of the committee, Senator Dino Melaye, said the ‘everyhouse per tree planting by residents’ was necessitated by the urgent need to fight climate change with its attendant ozone layer and eco – system.

His words: ”Although the climate change issue is a global one being addressed in different ways by various governments, negative effects of the challenge has no doubt made us to come up with a special policy here in FCT as the committee over sighting the territory that the minister should put necessary machinery in place for enforcement of policyof every house per one tree planting by residents in the territory”, he said.

Melaye who was at the briefing with other members of the committee also disclosed that that the committee had reached arrangement with the FCT Administration the contracts given to private contractors forcleaning of the Abuja metropolitan roads should be stopped in view of age longlack of positive results in that respect .

According to him, rather than continuing with the old method of contracting cleaning exercise of Abuja metropolitan roads to private contractors without the needed result, the committee had impressed it upon the FCT administration to give such exercise tocorporate bodies on the template of corporate social responsibility.

He declared that the committee had already enlisted the services of 15 banks and 18 other corporate organizations. He said: “Last week the committee on FCT summoned the MDs of

all banks operating in the Federal capitalcity and 15 banks attended. The essence of that meeting is to correct and ameliorate the problem associated with environmental sanitation of the federalcapital city.

His words “We discovered that despite the fact that hundreds of millions spent from budgetary provisions of FCT annually paid to contractors for the maintenance of our street lights and the maintenance of all the streets and environment and the milieu of Abuja isnot yielding any positive results.