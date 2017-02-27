DISCO Begins Fresh Consumers, Equipment Enumeration

The management of Ikeja Electric (IE) says it has started a fresh enumeration of its consumers and equipment for efficient service delivery.

The Head, Corporate Communications Unit of company, Mr Felix Ofulue, made this known to newsmen in Lagos, Thursday.

Ofulue said the 2015 enumeration had challenges because some consumers did not cooperate during the exercise.

According to him, the consumers feared that the collection of data would result to increase in tariff.

“We are appealing to consumers once again to support the project by providing accurate information that will enable the company give the best service to them.

“This project will provide a platform for assessing and accurately deploying transformers and electricity equipment required in a given community.

“It will address the challenges faced by consumers that will translate to improved power supply.

“But it is sad that most of our consumers are not cooperating with our enumerators because they think we want to use the data to increase tariff,” he said.

Ofulue said the company on its own could not increase tariff, as it is the duty of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) to do so.

He said the objective of the exercise was to know the number of houses with analogue meters so that they could change them to prepaid meters.

“In some cases, more than three consumers may be sharing one prepaid meter in a building.

“This is bad because the meter will easily get spoilt because it may not be able to carry the load on it.

“Through this enumeration, the company will know those who are in this category and make provision for meters for them.

“We are also counting our equipment to know those that are obsolete, those that are due for change, and those that are in good condition,” he said.