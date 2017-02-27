Customs Boss Tasks Officers On N1.1trn Revenue Target

The Comptroller-General of Customs, Retired,Col. Hameed Ali, has charged all area comptrollers to ensure strict compliance with extant laws to enable the service achieve its N1.1 trillion 2017 revenue target.

The Acting Public Relations Officer of the service, Mr Joseph Attah, stated this in a statement in Abuja, Friday.

According to him, Ali gave the directive during a strategy meeting with the area comptrollers.

“Area Comptrollers must either shape in or ship out as there is no place for complacency in a service that plays the crucial roles of revenue collection and border security, “ Attah said.

He said that Ali declared 2017 as a year of training and re-training, stressing that ignorance would not be excuse for any officer as there would be refresher courses for officers this year.

Attah said that the strategy meeting provided an opportunity for management staff and area comptrollers to share experiences and map out strategies for optimum performances.

“ Area comptrollers must step up supervisory role on their subordinates, ensure tighter border security, block revenue leakages, punish erring officers and promptly reward hardwork and ensure robust stakeholders engagement for mutual understanding, “ he added.

Attah said that the meeting, which came on the heels of recent seizures of 661 pump action rifles, underscored the need for the service to resharpen operational strategies for higher productivity.