Bishop Advises Churches Against Trading With Xtianity

Apostolic Christian Faith Mission (ACFM) has concluded its 47th Annual Convention lin Etche with a call on Christian leaders in the country to stop making merchandise of Christianity.

The Bishop/General Overseer of the church, Rt. Rev. Livinus Chioma who made the call said the ultimate goal of Christianity is salvation, urged Christians to remain steadfast at all times irrespective of the circumstances and challenges of the moment.

“Christianity is not about gathering people together to extort them but to be steadfast and focus on God at all times”, he said.

Expressing worry that Christian leaders were being consumed by the passion for material wealth, Chioma warned that it was better to rob with gun than for Christian leaders to use the Bible to deliberately deceive and extort people in the name of Christianity.

The clergy urged Christians to maintain faithfulness in God irrespective of the economic situation, stressing that even under the present economic recession ravaging the nation, those who focus on God would always be covered by his banner when challenges come.

Noting that recession did not start in the present time, the Bishop reminded Christians when there was acute shortage of food or famine in the land of Israel and the miraculous ways God used to save His people.

Speaking on the theme, “The Banner of Victory”, the man of God said the theme emphasized steadfastness to God and the assurance that in times of persecution and challenges, the Banner of victory from God covers those who focus on Him.

“All predicaments are not permanent but temporary. By the grace of the Almighty God, the recession will be over. Christians should not relent. Let echoes of their prayers be going out to God”, he said.

He challenged privileged sons and daughters of Etcheland at home and in Diaspora to support the group (ACFM) which is the first indigenous church in Etche to enable it grow.

On major activities at the convention, the Bishop said there were special prayers for youths out of cultism, Etche Local Government, the state and nation for peace.

The convention which took place at the Akwu/Obuor National Headquarters of the church saw three Ministers, Rev Corlins Nwogu, Rev Valentine Anele and Rev Maxwell Ihemefor elevated to the rank of Apostles, 42 women ordained deaconess, 30 men made elders of the church while three servants of God were also elevated to the rank of evangelists.

Chris Oluoh