Youth Club Set For 3-Week Football Tourney

Winners of Nigeria Youth Cup 2016, Garden City Panthers Football Club of Port Harcourt, will take part in a three-week Football Tournament in Viareggio, Italy.

The Chairman of the club, Robinson Adakosa, disclosed this in an interview with newsmen yesterday.

He said Garden City Panthers FC would be participating in the 69th edition of the Viareggio Cup 2017 in Italy.

According to him, the prestigious invitational tournament is to kick off from March 13 to March 29 in Italy.

Adakosa said the team’s participation at the tournament was facilitated by Change The Game Projects (CTGP) in conjunction with Grassroots Sports Development Department of Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, the organisers of the Nigeria Youth Cup.

He said the team was currently camping in Ilorin in preparation for the trip to Italy.

The club’s chairman added that Ilorin was chosen for camping because of its exploits in youth development, especially in football.

“We are going for the tournament to expose these lads to state of the art facilities.

“Don’t forget that we are also helping them to achieve their dream of playing football at the apex level.

“Nigeria is full of talented players and some of these players need exposure to achieve their dream, “ Adakosa said.

He thanked the management of Kwara Football Academy for hosting the team in its facility in preparation for the tournament.

According to him, the team is expected to depart the country on March 3.

Adakosa disclosed that the team would also undertake a one-week playing tour of Portugal before they return to Nigeria.