…Wike’s Support Group Too

The National Executive Council of Wike Support Group(WSG) has congratulated Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Ezenwo Wike on the recent award of The Apostle of Peace.

The group in a statement said that the governor’s pragmatic approach to the soot case in Rivers State shows that the government is concerned about the health and well being of the masses in the state.

The statement signed by its Publicity Secretary, Comrade Reggie Reginald Igirigba also commended the task force set up for not being lazy to take up and deliver on such an urgent task, adding that the Wike administration has all it takes to make Rivers State a better place for residents and investors.

It, however, appealed to the task force to carry out medical check up on Rivers people, especially pregnant women to ascertain the level of damage done to them.

The group also expressed its unwavering support to Wike’s New Rivers Vision.

It would be recalled that the task force last weekend shut three companies from operation following an allegation of pollution and breach of environmental laws against them.

The companies includes Chinese Government Company (CGC),Aluu, HSH Engineering Company, Aluu and AUC Ashphalt Company Aluu, all located on the Obiri- Ikwerre/Airport Link Road in Ikwerre Local Government Area of the state.