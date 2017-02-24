Wike Reassures On Good Governance

Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has said that his administration is not only passionate about the infrastructural and human capital development of the State but is also concerned about the expansion of the Kingdom of God.

Governor Wike made the remark while speaking at the enthronement of the Bishop of Methodist Church Nigeria, Diocese of D-Line, Rt. Rev. Etim Udo Ekong and the presentation of the Diocesan Lay President, Bro. Barieeba Godwin Saro Bere at the D-Line Cathedral Port Harcourt. The Governor who was represented by his Deputy, Dr. Ipalibo Harry Banigo, said the achievement so far recorded by the government was due to the support and prayers by the people, residents of the State, and the Church.

Emphasizing that the Church and government are partners in human and societal development, Chief Wike expressed delight that the Church has since the inception of his administration supported the government towards achieving good governance in the State.

”For us, it is so important that the work of God must be supported by Government. We will continue to support all churches in the State, because we know we need God.” The Governor asserted.

He described the year 2017 as a year of total liberty and restoration, stressing that the Sun Governor of the Year Award, and the Apostle of Peace Award by the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) were tributes to all the peace loving people of Rivers State.

The Governor further described the enthronement ceremony as a glorious event, and urged the Church not to relent in their prayers for the peace and development of the State.

In his sermon, the newly enthroned Bishop of the Methodist Diocese of D-Line, Rt. Rev. Etim Udo Ekong enjoined Nigerians to learn to forgive one another in order to ensure sustainable peace in the country.

Rt. Rev. Ekong who spoke on the theme: “Teaching of the Law of Justice,” advised Christians to think like Christ to bring about societal peace and discouraged politicians from engaging in political vengeance and victimization. Earlier in an address presented by the Lay President of the Diocese, Bro. Barieeba Godwin Saro Bere, the Diocese commended Governor Wike for his outstanding performance which has earned him chain of awards and expressed appreciation for his avowed commitment to sustainable peace in the State.