Whither Nigeria’s Comic Book Industry?

A recent report has shown that Nigeria does not have a bustling comic book industry, it can be described as paper thin which is regrettable. In the 80s, comic books from the Wale Adenuga production line ‘Ikebe Super’ and “Papa Ajasco and Company” were popular on the news stands along with “Nackson” from Lolly Magazine. It should be stated that, these comics had sexual themes blended in humour.

When Nackson folded up and Wale Adenuga focused his creative efforts on television comic industry was non-existent in the 90s. In 2002, a new comic book industry hit the Nigerian market. It was called ‘Super Strikas’ and it told the story of a young football player Shegs Okoro who had breathtaking skills and amazing talent.

Super Strikas, had an instant impact and its success buoyed a mini-resurgence in the industry with indie comic books sprouting even though virtually all of them were short-lived. The thought of comic books readily brings to mind the images of superheroes, but not so in the Nigerian context and herein lies the problem of Nigerian Comic books besides distribution content.

Who is the Nigerian super hero who uses his power for good and fights for justice? Terror Muda, the Swash-buckling Okada driver is not a super hero. Let’s forget about Kaptain Afrika. There were a few Nigerian comics with super heroes who got their powers from science. The problem with this narrative is that, Nigeria is not a technologically advanced country, so creating a super hero who got his powers in a Nigeria laboratory isn’t exactly believable.

Not all Nigerian comic super ciheroes get their powers from science. The mystic art is a common theme in many of the new comic books springing up in Nigeria. As real as this narrative herein lies the problem, the country we live in is very religious. Many parents (especially those with Pentecostal leanings) would freak out if they see their kids reading a book about a boy with the powers of Amadioha or a young girl who is a reincarnation of Yemoja. Many Nigerians who are religious wouldn’t be caught dead reading such a comic.

Slave trade and colonialism interrupted that culture of African societies, Africans abandoned their religions for Christianity. As a result of this, the modern day Nigerian views certain aspects of his culture as fetish and diabolic.