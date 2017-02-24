SON Impounds N200m Fake Tyres, Electrical Parts

The Standards Organization of Nigeria (SON), has impounded tyres worth N200,000, 000.00 in Lagos, recently. Other products impounded include electrical parts with brand names such as Ovation, Startubes, Ekovison and Lanvigator.

The Director of compliance, SON, Bede Obayi, who made this known while conducting newsmen round the seized consignment at SON’s warehouse in Ogba, Lagos, stated that the seizures were made following intelligence monitoring, and declared that the organization would continue the campaign of ridding the country of fake and substandard products.

He explained that the electrical items were found stuffed in the tyres, which automatically destroys the tyres on arrival and that allowing such tyres to be used in Nigeria, spells doom for motorists.

He said technically, stuffing unnecessarily expands the tyres or unduly compressed them, bends the wires round the tyre helms and creates sharp points and makes them vulnerable to bursts on slight contacts.

According to him, “we have told Nigerians the new SON D-G has vowed there is no hiding place for those who deal in substandard products, as such, they would be caught and their products confiscated. Today is an example.”

He noted that as many as five tyres were stuffed into one, with many of them already squeezed and weakened, explaining that the unsuspecting consumer might ignorantly take the face value of tyres to mean they are healthy.

He said, “nothing here can be recouped, so no need to test anything because the tyres have already been destroyed on arrival. You can imagine the amount that would have been going into the drains due to greed of some people.”

He warned that SON was bent on checkmating the importation of substandard products.