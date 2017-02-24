RSG Partners Google To Train .2m Rivers Youth

The Rivers State Government and Google have launched a digital skill training programme for no fewer than 200,000 Rivers business owners and unemployed youth as part of efforts to enhance their access to employment and empower them to contribute to the development process.

The one-day free training programme, which commenced last Monday at the Rivers State ICT Centre, Aba Road, near Air Force Base, Port Harcourt was launched by Google in collaboration with the Rivers State’s ICT Department through Swifta – a Google Education partner – to develop digital skills for growing businesses in the state.

In his message to the opening ceremony, the Senior Special Assistant to the Rivers State Governor on Information and Communication Technology, William B. Idoniboye, said that education, and more so, digital and computer education was the way of the future, adding that Rivers State Government decided to identify with the scheme so that the state “will not be left behind”.

“In order to succeed, hundreds of thousands have to be introduced and encouraged to use digital skills, and the way to success can start with this one day programme, which will open your eyes to a new way of thinking, grabbing opportunities and making a better life for yourself,” Idoniboye said.

He regretted that, “Right now, we have only signed up less than a thousand people, and we know there are so many people who need this training,” and appealed to Rivers people to mobilise thousands of unemployed youth, especially those with small businesses, to participate actively in the training to equip them to excel in their various areas of interest.

The SSA explained that although this was the first phase of the training, the exciting aspect is that Google is going to continue the training into advanced levels, stressing that the training opportunities are massive.

“I am very passionate about spreading technology, and though the current economic climate is challenging, the Rivers State Government ICT Department will continue to provide free training,” he emphasised, and solicited the support of all to enable the programme succeed.

