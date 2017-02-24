Recession, Other Negative Indices, Surmountable – Atiku

Nigeria’s former Vice President, Abubakar Atiku, says with unity of purpose, recession and all other negative indices confronting the nation are surmountable.

Atiku who noted that with good leadership, the country would survive its economic hardship, said this shortly after receiving the Extraordinary Achievement Award as the Silverbird Man of the Year Award ceremony in Abuja, weekend.

Atiku, whose diadem was presented by the Kebbi State Governor, Atiku Bagudu, said, “I have listened to the speeches of most of the awardees, most of them expressed pessimism about the future of this country, I want to offer the opposite, because I am an optimist.

He observed, “recession and depression are economic situations that go through every nation on earth and I believe Nigerians has all it takes to turn around our current economic challenges into prosperity.

“All that is required is the unity of Nigeria and right leadership to turn around this economic situation into prosperity for most of our people.”

He further said, “I know that the youth of this country are our greatest assets. What we need to do as many people have said, is to make sure that our empowerment, sustainability are directed towards human development, and particularly our youths who are 70 per cent of our population.