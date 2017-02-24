…Onuegbu Tasks HOS, Unionists On Dialogue

The immediate past Rivers State Chairman, Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC), Comrade Chika Onuegbu, has called for dialogue between the Rivers State Head of Service (HOS), Mr Rufus Godwins and labour leaders in the State to avert the looming industrial crisis in the state.

In a statement issued in Port Harcourt yesterday, Onuegbu said the labour leaders cannot be intimidated by the HOS.

Onuegbu urged Godwins to direct the withdrawal of the queries issued the labour leaders as such is a clear case of intimidation of the labour movement in the state which is infact against the International Labour Organisation Convention domesticated in the country.

He said that the state government must abide by the outcome of the decision of the workers on the proposed Health Insurance Levy, having directed the labour leaders to consult their members.

Onuegbu said that the HOS should accept that he is like a father to the entire public and civil servants in the state and should therefore bring the labour leaders to a roundtable for the peaceful and amicable resolution of the issues and ensure continued support for the state government.

He advised the labour leaders on their part to stop dishing out unnecessary statements on any electronic media as such is against the civil service rules.

Philip Okparaji