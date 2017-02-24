OBALGA Unveils Oil Mill Market Committe

The Chairman of Obio/Akpor Local Government Caretaker Committee, Hon Paddy Wali, has constituted a 7-man committee to oversee the collection of revenue at the Rumukurushi Market, popularly known as Oil Mill Market.

According to the chairman, who spoke to newsmen in Port Harcourt last Tuesday, this is sequel to a court order restraining executives and agents of the Rumukurushi Town Council from going to the market on Wednesdays, for the purpose of collecting revenue from traders in the market.

Wali disclosed that the committee headed by Jonathan Wali would now be in charge of collecting revenue at the market pending the termination of the court order.

He called on the Rumukurushi people to be law-abiding and go about their businesses in a lawful way.

“I want everybody to respect the court order that has been given out to them.

“I am sure that by this order the people involved will be very peaceful and coordinate themselves, since the thing has been handed over to the council to run”, he said.

The CTC boss further urged those concerned to stay clear, as the order of the court was still in force.

The Tide gathered that some protesters, mainly youths had protested against the decision of the immediate past CTC chairman, Hon Collins Onunwor, to take over the popular oil mill market from the community and imposing a town council chairman on the community.

But Onunwor, at the time, said the council had to intervene in the crisis rocking the Rumukurushi town council over the leadership of the market.