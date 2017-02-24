‘Nigeria Lacks Indigenous Participation In Cargo Handling’

The Managing Director, Oceangate Engineering and Geophysics Ltd., Mr Taiwo Magbojuri, says Nigeria lacks indigenous participation in maritime industry, in terms of vessels, cargo, ship liners and others.

Magbojuri, a maritime expert, said in an interview with newsmen in Lagos that stakeholders in the maritime industry should ensure compliance with the Cabotage law to provide employment.

He said that Nigerian youths could not be looking for jobs when opportunities abound in the maritime industry; which was mopped up by foreign professionals at the detriment of the country’s teeming youths.

Magbojuri described the compliance with the Cabotage law which stipulates certain percentage of indigenous involvement in the control of waterways and vessel as a means of job opportunities for youths.

According to him, some, who, we believe are players in the sector, are just there to make money and not representing the interest of Nigerian youths at all.

“Many international ships coming to Nigeria does not have Nigerian personnel on board as they prefer using their nationals which is against the Cabotage law,’’ he said.

Magbojuri said that the problem of foreign vessels not employing Nigerians was not the only challenge, but that some indigenous owners of vessels were also guilty too.

“The foreigners are not only to blame but the indigenous ship owners in Nigeria are as guilty as their foreign counterparts.

“There must be a concerted effort to bridge this gap in the maritime sector as this can really drive the economy and provide employment to our youths.

“There are many areas in which the youth can work in the ships which should not be attributed to the foreigners at all. It is time to stand up for what is ours.

“The laws are there but we need to fulfil what the law says, most especially the cabotage law in order to reduce unemployment in Nigeria,’’ he said.

Magbojuri said, “the maritime industry needs a revamp in order to provide the necessary succour to the unemployed youth in Nigeria.’’

“What we want is simple. We are talking about employment opportunities for Nigerians but we are not opening up a viable industry that can absolve as many as it wishes.

“There are prospects in maritime industry but these opportunities are mopped up by foreign professionals at the detriment of the indigenous experts.

“Many vessels that come to Nigerian territorial waters do not comply with our Cabotage laws. They are filled with foreign expatriates. Even the local vessels does not have the required number of indigenous experts.

“If Nigeria sincerely wants to grow the maritime industry, foreign experts cannot do it for us. We need to train our own in becoming masters in the ships through cadetship training programmes,’’ he said.

Magbojuri said that the Nigerian maritime industry had been left behind for long and consistently controlled by foreigners who added no value to the economy.

“There was a study conducted in University of Lagos by Prof. Stephen Oyebade, in which we realised that the maritime industry has been left behind which has given gap toward its development.

“If we can synergise development in maritime sector, we will be able to employ Nigerians, not even the