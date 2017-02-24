Mrs Wike Harps On Local Languages Promotion

Wife of Rivers State Governor, Justice Suzette Eberechi Nyesom Wike says the promotion of mother language not only encourages linguistic diversity and multilingual education but also inspires solidarity based on understanding, tolerance and dialogue amongst different communities, thereby creating a more peaceful, inclusive and sustainable society.

In view of this scenario, she has stressed the obvious need to promote local languages through teaching children in homes, schools and various communities, the fundamentals of mother tongue.

Speaking at the Ekpeye Language International Mother Tongue Day 2017 held in Port Harcourt Wednesday, Mrs Wike observed that often times, the mastery of one’s mother tongue, the basic skills of reading, writing and numeracy was achieve through the home and schools.

Represented by Mrs Bella Ebeku, the governor’s wife recounted that there are 23 major languages in Rivers State used in the promotion of the state’s cultural and traditional values and languages, pointing out that teaching them in schools would ensure they don’t go in extinction.

The Tide reports that the International Mother Tongue Day was proclaimed by the General Conference of the United Nations Educational, Science and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) in November 1999. It is part of global effort aimed at, amongst others, keeping our languages alive by promoting the preservation and protection of all languages used by people of the world.

In his speech, the paramount ruler of Ekpeye Kingdom, Eze Ekpeye Logbo II, His Majesty Robinson O. Robinson, regretted that most people were losing their mother tongues due to negligence, stressing the need for people to show patriotism by promoting their mother tongue.

Shedie Okpara