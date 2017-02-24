LMC Announces Dates For Rescheduled NPFL Fixtures

The League Management Company (LMC), yesterday announced new dates for the rescheduled games of Nigeria Professional League (NPFL) for clubs participating in the CAF Club competitions.

The company’s Media Officer, Harry Iwuala, said in a statement in Lagos that new dates had been scheduled for the postponed fixtures of Match Day 8 and Match Day 9.

The statement said the matches involved clubs participating in the CAF Clubs competitions, the CAF Champions League and CAF Confederations Cup as a consequence of their concluded first round ties.

“The LMC also announced the postponement of Match Day 13 and Match Day 14 fixtures involving Rangers International and Rivers United, the two clubs that made it through to the second round of the CAF Champions League,’’ it said.

According to the new schedule, the fixture of Match Day 8 between Kano Pillars and Wikki Tourists and that between FC IfeanyiUbah and Remo Stars will now hold on March 8.

It also said that the fixture between MFM and Rivers United and that of 3SC of Ibadan and Rangers International would hold on March 22.

“Other rescheduled fixtures are those of Match Day 9 between Wikki Tourists and Lagos-based MFM and that between Enyimba International of Aba and FC IfeanyiUbah which will hold on March 15.

“The other fixtures between Rivers United and ABS FC of Ilorin, and that between Rangers International and Kano Pillars are fixed for March 22,’’ the statement said.

The LMC said that a notice has been sent to the clubs by the Chief Operating Officer, Salihu Abubakar, in respect of the changes.

The statement indicated that all Match Day 13 and Match Day 14 fixtures involving Rangers International and Rivers United had been postponed to dates that would be announced later.

“On Match Day 13 which holds on March 12, Rivers United is to play away to Katsina United, while Rangers International is to host Wikki Tourists.

“Match Day 14 fixtures scheduled for March 19 features Rangers International away to Sunshine Stars and Rivers United at home to Remo Stars.

“The respective fixtures have now been put on hold as Rangers International and Rivers United have been drawn to play their CAF Champions League second round matches during the weekends of March 12 and March 19,’’ the statement said.