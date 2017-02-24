Late Lawmaker: RVHA Holds Valedictory Session

The Rivers State House of Assembly (RVHA) yesterday held a special valedictory session to commiserate with the family of a former lawmaker representing Oyigbo Constituency, Hon. Precious Oforji who died last month at the age of 59.

The remains of l the ate ex-lawmaker, whose burial holds today at his home town Oyigbo in Oyigbo Local Government Area of Rivers State, was ushered into the valedictory session with a motion moved by the Majority Leader of the Assembly Hon. Martin Amaewhule and seconded by the Chief Whip of the House, Hon. Evans Bipi.

In his remark, the Majority Leader described the deceased lawmaker as a complete gentleman, faithful politician, who contributed immensely to the success of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State as well played a vital role in the achievements of the fourth Assembly in the state.

He also described late Oforji as an astute politician who uplifted the standard of living of several people at the grassroots, especially in his Constituency, (Oyigbo).

Paying tribute to late Oforji as former Chairman of the defunct Grassroot Democratic Movement (GDM) in Oyigbo, member of the 4th Assembly under PDP, and Chairman, Oyigbo LGA, Amaewhule described late Oforji as an epitome of courage, humanity, humility and steadfastness.

He therefore urged members of the 8th Assembly and other politicians to emulate the good virtues of the late lawmaker to create positive impact on the electorate and the society at large.

Also extolling the virtues of the late politican, the legislator representing Oyigbo Constituency Hon. Chisom Dike said he would be remembered for his dedication and commitment to the service of the State, especially Oyigbo Constituency.

The Speaker of the 8th Assembly, Rt. Hon. Ikuinyi-Owaji Ibani represented by the Deputy Speaker, Hon. Marshal Uwom described the former lawmaker as a dedicated father and leader who left an indelible imprints in the annals of the state Assembly.

The Speaker however, advised the bereaved family to take heart and forge ahead in the presence of the Lord, saying that every person would be remembered by what he or she had done on earth.

The Speaker announced a 3-man Committee to represent the House at the funeral namely Hon. Nathaniel Uwaji Chairman, Hon. Nwanaka Okpokiri-member and Hon. Chisom Dike.

Enoch Epelle