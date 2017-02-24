Kenya’s Immigration Tags Nigerian Rapper Yahoo-Yahoo Guy

Kenyan immigration authority calls rapper Falz, the bahd guy, a yahoo-yahoo guy. Falz and his friends have gone to Kenya for holiday and got the embarrassment of his life at the airport for carrying a Nigerian passport.

The rapper is a lawyer and son of prominent lawyer, Femi Falana before he jumped into singing. Just because, he carries a Nigerian passport, lawyer – turned-rapper, Falz says he was treated as a criminal at a Kenya, airport.

In a recent interview, posted in the social media, Falz said he recently went to Kenya on holiday with some of his friends. He explained that, as soon as they landed at Kenyan airport, they were treated with the worst discrimination he had ever experienced in his life.

“We were about getting into the airport in Kenya. The immigration sent us to go to the side along with Nigerian people and they just kept on saying ‘Cyber – Crime! Internet Fraud!” Falz said. “It was disgraceful. It was extremely shameful. Obviously, it is discrimination. Because I’m Nigerian you automatically think I am a Cyber-Criminal?,” he said.