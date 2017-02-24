Gandoki Writes Tonto Dike Over Marriage Break Up

Actress Tonto Dike’s marriage drama has elicited a lot of responses from ordinary fans and celebs alike,’ comedian Gandoki is the latest Celeb to write on it. Sharing his thoughts via social media, he wrote that, Tonto’s marriage gave a lot of women hope; and now that the marriage has broken up, it has made many people sad.

He wrote, “Tonto my sister, you no sabi say wen you marry, many girls wey think say them no get hope to settle down, all find husband eventually? You truly motivated a lot of them, but your untimely breakup will give those ladies a sour taste in their mouth and family, Abi you want us to get more single mothers or baby mamas?”

“It is on record that the Chrismas of 2015 had the highest number of weddings and engagements in the South and even Southwest, Tonto Dikeh, the Poko mama, Abeg, Abeg, na Abeg I take God beg you make your homework, extending your movie roles to marriage dramas, breaks the heart of thousands of your teeming fans”.

“Instagram stunt of your personal affairs is expected to attract diverse interferences and attacks of different degrees. Let’s keep fantalising that all is well, we never believed that your Mr X whom you held so dearly and, that was hard nut to unveil, is today your fellow actor in “Tonto Dikeh Instagram Marriage Part 1 and Tonto Dikeh and Son Go Missing Part 2”.

“Oga Churchill, when we ever meet, I will inform you more, we dey wait to see una together for event, nothing concern me with the black mail story from one of you but it breaks my heart”.