Ex-SSG Commiserates With Onitsha Fire Victims

A former Secretary to the Anambra State Government, Mr Oseloka Obaze, has commiserated with victims of the fire incident in Onitsha.

The fire occurred in the early hours of last Thursday, destroying property worth millions of naira.

Commenting on the incident in an interview with newsmen in Awka, Obaze described the fire as unfortunate and preventable.

“Today, I visited the scene of the horrific fire incident at the Oguta Road/Awka Road junction at Onitsha that destroyed a petrol station and several homes and businesses.

“I commiserate with the victims of this unfortunate incident, who suffered huge financial and material losses worth billions of naira.’’

Obaze said that the fire incident could have been averted and contained faster, if the necessary facilities like hydrants, fire trucks and pipe borne water were easily accessible.

“This particular incident underlines the enforcement failure and the increasing indiscriminate citing of petrol stations close to residential areas in our cities and towns.’’

He blamed the State Government and the agencies responsible for approvals for citing petrol stations in cities.

According to him, they must take responsibility for incidents such as the fire outbreak.