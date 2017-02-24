‘Customs Seized N10bn Goods In 2016’

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) seized goods worth over N10 billion from January to December in 2016 as against N7.5 billion in 2015, according to the Acting Public Relations Officer, Mr Joseph Attah.

Attah told newsmen last Wednesday in Abuja, that the total duty collected in 2016 was N1.0147 trillion.

He said that the figures show that the ongoing reform and restructuring by the Comptroller-General of Customs (CGC), Retired Col.Hameed Ali, was having positive effect on customs operations.

“Total number of vehicles seized in 2016 was 1,466 worth N3,792 billion, total number of rice seized was 1,933 worth N1,299 billion , poultry seized was 578 worth N1,279 billion, among others.

“You will recall that when the Comptroller-General assumed duty, he made a number of strategic redeployments. This led to the reawakening among officials to enforce anti-smuggling law, ’’Attah said.

He said that customs boss has zero tolerance for corruption.

According to him, the compliance team of Comptroller General of Customs is well equipped in term of logistic and is motivated to effectively carry out its duty without compromise.

“All these are paying off. That is why you now see more seizures,” he added.