Corruption: Dickson Wants ICPC Offices In States

Governor Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State yesterday advocated the establishment of Independent Corruption Practice and other related Commission (ICPC) offices in the 36 states of the federation.

He made the call at a one-day anti-corruption summit in Yenagoa with the theme “Transparency and Accountability: Institutionalisation of Good Governance for Sustainable Development.”

The governor said that establishing the commission in the states could make the anti-corruption war more effective in the country.

He commended the Chairman of ICPC, Mr Ekpo Nta, on efforts “to place Nigeria among the nations that were free from corruption.”

Dickson said the anti-corruption summit was critical in the fight against corruption and urged the ICPC to keep the flag flying.

He added that “Bayelsa is prepared to partner with ICPC to ensure a better society. Corruption can be preventable even before it occurs.

“The summit is a deliberate gathering to emphasise our move to carry the citizens along.

“We deem it fit to reposition our state because when I came on board as governor, the first bill we signed into law was the Monthly Transparency briefing law.

“The bill states that if a governor does not give account of what comes to the state and how it is spent, such act constitute gross misconduct.

“Many platforms have been created to checkmate corruption in the state and today,

I want to inaugurate two committees, namely the Pension Verification Committee and the Verification of Certificate of Public Servants Committee.”

He advised Nigerian to stand with the government at all levels, especially in the fight against corruption, stressing that there should be ICPC offices in all states.

The ICPC boss expressed satisfaction with steps taken by the Bayelsa Government so far to checkmate corruption.

He said the summit was necessary in the effort to build and reposition the country for better society.

He also pledged to support the Bayelsa Government, noting that ICPC would appoint some of its officers to join the state’s verification of pensioners and public servants.