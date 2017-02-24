Bishop Umoh Regains Freedom From Abductors

Nigerian actor Imeh Bishop Umoh popularly known as Okon Lagos has regained his freedom from the den of his kidnappers. According to our source, the wife of the popular actor, Idara Bishop, was warned to tag her husband’s abduction as robbery in order to save his life.

It was gathered that the actor was on his way to a function in Warri last Monday when some gunmen attacked him and whisked him to an unknown location in Warri, but when he pleaded for his release, they told him to contact family members or relations in Warri to pay them an undisclosed amount of money to secure his release since he is a popular figure.

He was further warned not to involve police in the matter. The actor later ordered his wife to send the robbers cum kidnappers some money via mobile money transfer.

Okon Lagos recovered all his belongings with the kidnappers with the exception of the undisclosed sum his wife sent to the robbers last Tuesday. He is now back with his family in Lagos.

Imeh Bishop Umoh who recently opened up to fans about his abduction has now hired armed cops, the comic star who is currently in Abuja said from now on he will not step out without his security aides as it now becomes a necessity.