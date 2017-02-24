BB Naija: Reactions Trail Tony’s Marriage Denial …As Gifty Apologises To Banky W, Falz After Eviction

Reactions have continued to trail Thin Tall Tony’s various actions with Bisola in the Big Brother Naija house. The latest person to react to the scandal is actress Matilda Obaseki. This is coming after Tony had denied being married even though he has a wife and two children.

Speaking via Twitter, Matilda said his wife is a fool for even accepting all his antics in the house and that the N25 million Tony is vying for is not worth desecrating the institution of marriage.

TTT’s mother, Mimi Maria Offiong-Brown in protecting her son’s marriage took to her instagram page to praise his wife “My one and only true love… my queen …my precious daughter in-law… another na serious counterfeit…GBAM.” TTT and Bisola got under the sheet after the denial.

As their romance deepened and the internet has been going crazy over it because Tony is allegedly married with two kids while Bisola is also married with one kid. Another reaction came from controversial Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu who questioned Bisola’s morals. He said: “Most girls can’t even be loyal with their Kisses, they will kiss almost all the whole community and still tell you “I love you.”

Being in Big Brother Naija house has unraveled, Bisola’s Baby daddy Olarenwaju Malcom and her daughter. The Baby daddy is pleading that his daughter should be left out of the BigBrother Naija drama. Sharing a love-up photo of him and her seven year old daughter, he pleaded that his child should be left out of her mother’s personal life.

Meanwhile, Gifty has emerged the 4th housemate to be evicted from the Big Brother Naija house and her eviction brought about fulfilment to Nigerians. Gifty who looked unconcerned on Sunday, February 19 as she walked out through the doors, left a deafening dissident silence as she departed from the house.

Despite her flaws, the actress was at different occasions the reason why Big Brother Naija trended on various social media platforms. First, was when she declared that she does not know Nigerian Singer Falz and Banky W.

While the host, Ebuka Obi Uchendu, invited Gifty to the live eviction stage, and asked if she was a hair dresser, she said, “Well, I leant things quickly. When I see people do things, I learn fast. I am a fast learner, I pick one or two things from them. I like watching people do it. So I will say I am a professional.”

It would be recalled that last week everyone was visibly shocked when Gifty said she did not know who popular musicians, Banky W and Falz were. She further said after Banky visited the house that he was proud and acted like he was forced to come to spend time with the house mates. This caused so much uproar that Banky even had to respond to her allegations on social media.

Days after she was booted out of the house, she came out to apologise to both Banky and Falz, saying all she said and did in the house was an act.