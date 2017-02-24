2nd Governor Dickson Wrestling Championship Gathers Momentum

The Nigeria Wrestling

Federation (NWF)says preparations are in top gear ahead of the 2nd Governor Dickson National Wrestling Classics in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State , from March 8 to March 13.

The NWF President, Daniel Igali, told newsmen yesterday that state associations had been duly informed and that they were already responding positively.

“It is an open competition but every participant has to come through a state association. The competition is to select wrestlers that will form the national team.

“This is the 2nd Governor Dickson National Wrestling Classics. It’s our national championships and from which the national team is determined for the year,’’ he said.

The 2000 Sydney Olympics gold medalist in wrestling said that everyone was excited about the competition because it’s almost a year that a national competition had been held.

“We all have been looking forward to a national competition and now that it’s here, I urge the participants to give a good account of themselves and make it a memorable tournament,’’ he said.

The Olympian advised all participants to give their best at the competition if they truly desire to make the national team, adding that the wrestlers would compete in three styles.

“They are the Greco-Roman, Freestyle and Female wrestling. Each style will have 10 weight classes,’’ Igali said, noting that each style would start and finish competing in one day.

He urged the states and clubs willing to participate not to register more than one person in each weight class.