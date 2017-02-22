Wildlife Hunting Attracts 10 Years Imprisonment – NCF

The Nigerian Conservation Federation (NCF) has warned that anyone found guilty of exploitation and commercial hunting of wild animals risked 10 years imprisonment with an option of N1million fine or both.

Director-General of the federation, Mr Adeniyi Karunwi, gave the warning in Ibadan last Saturday at a workshop organised by the Pangolins Conservation Working Group, Nigeria.

The workshop organized in collaboration with National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA), South West Zone and entitled “Speak Up for Pangolins” was in commemoration of 2017 World Pangolins Day.

“Our environment is in danger; a lot of wild animals like pangolins are at the risk of going into extinction and there is over-exploitation of these animals.

“People need to know that exploitation and commercialisation of wildlife identified under Schedule 1 of the Endangered Species Amendment Act is a criminal offence that attracts a 10-year jail term,” Karunwi said.

According to him, conservation of wildlife is important in order to promote ecological tourism to the country.

On her part, Coordinator, Pangolin Conservation Working Group, Dr Olajumoke Morenikeji, said that pangolins risked going into extinction, because they were the most illegally hunted and traded mammals.

Morenikeji, who is an Environmental Biologist, said that pangolins were illegally traded for their scales, meat and body parts which were in high demand in Asia, especially in China and Vietnam.