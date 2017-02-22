RSG Presents Cars To Rivers United’s Management

Rivers State Government has fulfilled its earlier pledge made to Rivers United FC of Port Harcourt, as they presented one Toyota Hilux and Toyota Coaster to the Management of the club.

The promise was made at the reception party organised by the State government in honour of the club last year, as they secured continental ticket and finished second position on the log last season.

Presenting the cars on behalf of the State government yesterday in Port Harcourt, the State Sports Commissioner, Boma Iyaye, charged the players and management of the club to do more, in terms of winning trophies.

According to him, the fulfillment of the promise is to ensure that the club does not lack anything, because the welfare of players and management is paramount to the state government.

“On behalf of the governor, Chief Nyesom Wike and Rivers State government we wish the Rivers United well. We hope that the fulfillment of the promise will enable them to more, in terms of participation and competition. Besides, we want to achieve more than what we achieved last season” Iyaye said.

In his response, the general manager of Rivers United, Okay Kpalukwu expressed joy over the cars received and pledged to continue to achieve victory.

According to him, the crop of players and technical crew of the club will make the team to achieve its desired goal.

“We are very happy for this gesture. This will spur the team to continue to achieve victory.

The crop of players and technical crew of the team can take the club to its proper place”, Kpalukwu said.

Tonye Orabere