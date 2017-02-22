The Rivbond Club, a socio-cultural organisation in Rivers State that galvanizes and moulds the opinion of the citizenry towards good governance and also caters for the less privileged in the society has elected its officials.
Those elected are Rivbond Engr. Tonye David-West Horsfall as president, Rivbond K. S. Kalio, Isaiah Ubulom, Secretary, Ben Iyenari; Assistant Secretary, Victor Maxwell; Director of Social, Vincent Ake; Director of Publicity, Miene Sekibo, Finsec/Treasurer and Sowaribi Tolofari D., Research and Planning.
The outgoing president Professor M. T. Iilly, congratulated the new executive, urging them to set goals that would bring the club to the required standard of the founding fathers.
Rivbond Club Elects New Officers
