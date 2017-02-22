Police Kill Two Kidnappers In Etche

Detectives of the anti-kidnapping unit of the Rivers State Police command over the weekend shot and killed two suspected kidnappers in Etche Local Government of the state.

A source had it that the two suspected kidnappers who hailed from Obibi axis of the local government area were allegedly gunned down by officers of the anti-kidnapping unit at Akwukabi Community market.

According to the source, the suspects were allegedly accused of kidnapping a woman last year Christmas who was later released after the husband paid some ramsom to them.

However, one of the suspects continued to call the woman and making further financial demand from the woman with the pretext of divalging to the woman the identity of those who kidnapped her.

It was learnt that the woman accepted to give them financial assistance but unkwnown to them the woman had arranged with the police to track them on that fateful day.

Another source from the Akwukabi Community who does not want his name to be mentioned for fear of attack, said the two suspected late kidnappers belong to Dey Gbam cult group in Obibi who were among those who had accepted the state government amnesty in the area.

He said the woman lured them through a call she put up to them adding that the suspects were shot at the market venue where the woman had asked them to meet her for financial assistance.

The Tide learnt that the incident had provoked fears in the crisis ridden Obibi Community at the moment.

But when contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Nnamdi Omoni, confirmed the story but said he was yet to get details of the incident.