NGO Plans Youth Empowerment Summit

A Non-governmental Organ-isation (NGO), Gold Club International, plans to hold a 4-day seminar to sensitise the people, especially the youth on the way to survive the current economic recession in the country.

In a press statement made available to The Tide in Port Harcourt, the founder of the organisation, Mr. Gilead Okoronkwo, said it was no longer news that Nigeria was going through hard times called recession.

According to the statement, it is unprecedented to observe incessant rise in the prices of goods and services in the country which has adverse effects on Nigerians and the country’s economy.

To this end, the organisers of the 4-day training seminar disclosed that the event would focus on the training of youth to enable them become self-reliant.

Tagged: “Breaking The Scourge of Youth Unemployment”, the seminar would be held in Onitsha, Anambra State from Monday, February 27th – March 2nd, 2017 and would serve as an eye-opener to the participants.

The statement added that the objective of the event was to strategically position people towards self-employment and free them from economic debacle, expressing the hope that government would find a lasting solution to the worsening economic situation in the country.

Okoronkwo stressed the need for youth to acquire skills, adding that youth unemployment contributed to a greater percentage of Nigeria’s problems.

Mr Okoronkwo said: “The focus of our solution is E-commerce, we believe that a knowledge gap in this sector is a major reason for increase in unemployment. We have designed a model that will touch the lives of Nigerians and position the strenght of our technology to the Africa continent.

“The vehicle for this transformation under our E-commerce solution is based on Discount servtowering Gold Club , through our E-commerce solution offer to Nigerian youths that are unemployed.

This Solution can employ over one million unemployed Nigerians”.

He stated further that in the midst of recession, the organisers had set out a model to train and mentor individuals and Corporate bodies on how to develop legal tested, acceptable E-commerce skill aimed at taping into E-commerce Globalization. He assured that using this medium, one would be able to connect with merchants, SMEs, adding that even those that seek traffic to their business, if connected with Gold Club which is a model, can also increase their sales through its E-commerce solution.

He also hinted that to be part of this event visit this website:

www.goldclub.ng

Susan Serekara-Nwikhana