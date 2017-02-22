NGO Hails Wike Over Farmer’s Appointment

A Non Governmental Organisation, African Global Development for Drastic Change (AGDDC) has commended the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike for appointing a farmer and philanthropist, Mr Emmanuel Anaele, as a Justice of Peace.

President of AGDDC, Dan Mbachi, who made the commendation said the awardee used his farms to provide meaningful employment for Etche youth.

Mbachi explained that Anaele is a lover of peace who has used his position to render assistance to widows, sports development and the less privileged in Etche land and beyond.

“We are very proud of this recognition by Governor Wike because it was out of merit and will go a long way in promoting philanthropy and exemplary leadership,” he said.

The group said the recipient would be spurred to redouble his good efforts by the governor’s recognition to him.

AGDDC urged other privileged sons and daughters in Etche to emulate the awardee by extending help to the needy in the society.

Chris Oluoh