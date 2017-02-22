Enugu Sets Up Consumer Protection Committee

The Enugu State Government has set up a consumer protection committee to check sharp increases in prices of goods and services by traders and service providers.

Commissioner for Commerce and Industry, Mr Sam Ogbu-Nwobodo, disclosed this in Enugu, Saturday at a meeting with the state executive of Petroleum Dealers Association of Nigeria.

Ogbu-Nwobodo said that the committee, which is under his ministry, would enforce relevant consumer protection laws of the state.

He noted that the committee would also ensure that offenders were punished according to the provisions of the law. The commissioner, however, enjoined petroleum dealers not to engage in any illegal practice.

“Enugu State Government will sanction any petroleum dealer found short-changing consumers in the state,’’ he said.

The commissioner urged petroleum dealers to always support the state government by complying with the state laws on weight and measures as well as quality and safety standard of their petroleum products.

He also reminded them to promptly pay their registration and renewal of business premises fees for 2017 as enshrined in the state law.

Responding, Chief John Eze, Chairman of Petroleum Dealers Association, Enugu State chapter, said that the association would leave no stone unturned in supporting the present administration of Enugu State.