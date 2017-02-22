Court Hears Patience Jonathan’s Case, April 24

A Federal High Court in Port Harcourt says it will hear a fundamental suit brought to it by the former First Lady, Mrs Patience Jonathan against the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on April 24, 2017.

The presiding judge, Justice Salihu Sadu who announced the date after counsel to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr Kayode Oni had filed a notice of preliminary objection.

Mr Oni in his notice is challenging the jurisdiction of the court to hear and entertain the matter.

However, in his own response, counsel to Mrs Patience Jonathan, Granville Abibo, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) while disagreeing with the position as canvassed by the EFCC lawyer said it was a ploy by the anti-graft agency to prolong the matter.

The court after listening to their presentations adjourned the matter to April, 24 this year for hearing.

Speaking to newsmen, Mr Abibo (SAN) said his client was in court to stop the EFCC from intimidating the wife of the former president adding that his client had been law abiding despite the media trials by the Federal Government.

According to him, they were in court to seek for justice and have the hope that they will get it at last.

“For us we have put the facts on the table truthfully. The EFCC took the first shot by freezing her accounts but they have refused to stop there. They have also gone ahead to take other unnecessary actions which we feel is violating her rights”.

“The court is the last hope of the common man that is why we have come to court. But you know in court the other party has the right to reply but the matter has been adjourned because EFCC brought a notice to the court and we need to respond” he stated.