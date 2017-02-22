C’ River Garment Factory To Produce Police Uniforms

The Cross River State Government says the Nigerian Police and the Peace Corps of Nigeria are ready to partner with the state garment factory for production of their uniforms.

The state Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mrs Rosemary Archibong, made the disclosure in an interview with newsmen in Calabar last Friday.

Archibong said that the garment factory, which had since been completed but awaiting inauguration, has all the facilities to produce military and paramilitary uniforms, among others.

“We are happy that the Nigerian Police and the Peace Corps have indicated interest to sow their uniforms from the Cross River Garment Factory,’’ the commissioner said.

She said that Gov Ben Ayade had initiated the project with a view to boosting the state revenue profile rather than depending solely on the federal allocation.

According to her, the garment factory, when fully inaugurated, will create jobs for the teeming unemployed youths in the state and beyond.

“Gov. Ayade is so passionate in exploring other ways of revenue generation for the state.

“We are all witnesses to the fact that allocation being received from the Federal Government is no longer enough to cater for the needs of the state.

“Ayade set up the garment factory to create employment as well as generate revenue through the sewing of customised clothes, military and paramilitary uniforms,’’ she said.

The commissioner said that the factory would also design and produce costumes for the annual Calabar Carnival.

Archibong lauded Ayade for his efforts in initiating developmental projects, saying that the state had witnessed massive transformation since he assumed office in May 2015.