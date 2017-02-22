Black Soot: Averting An Imminent Tragedy

Following weeks of speculations and palpable apprehension over the cause(s) and

possible effects of the strange black particles observed in the air, especially within Port Harcourt and some sections of its vast fringes, the Rivers State Government, penultimate week, inaugurated a high-powered task force to quickly identify and root out the source of this environmental menace.

Surely, the dry season, particularly its harmattan segment, comes with cool, dusty winds; but never had Port Harcourt residents observed the prevalence of black soot in the air until last November. Its presence in living rooms, kitchens and the inner recesses of homes was enough to rouse fears in the people. Vehicles and exposed water sources are also not spared, especially at night when misty conditions help to weigh down this powdery substance.

Government’s initial reaction to this development was to confirm to the general public the existence of the airborne black soot and advise that people cover their food, water and properly wash their edibles while also restraining from burning tyres and other materials that are capable of further polluting the atmosphere. The State Environment Ministry and the Waste Management Authority have never relented in putting out these messages.

As would be expected, there has been no shortage of suggestions as to what might be responsible for this disturbing development. Whereas some environmentalists and public health experts seem to see it as the cumulative effect of years of unrestrained gas flaring in the Niger Delta region by the multinational oil companies, others think it is the result of incomplete combustion of hydrocarbon materials confiscated from illegal oil refiners by the security agencies.

On their part, medical practitioners have posited that if the situation persists, there may be high incidences of respiratory ailments such as asthma, bronchitis, lung cancer and even heart, kidney and gastro-intestinal infections.

The state’s task force which is headed by the Environment Commissioner, Prof. Roseline Konya, also includes her Information and Communications counterpart, Dr Austin Tam-George, and that of Special Duties, Mr. Emeka Onowu, among other technical experts and stakeholders. No sooner was the body constituted than it swung into action by shutting down the operations of three firms, following reports of aggravated air pollution and breach of environmental laws. The firms are AUC Asphalt Company, Chinese Government Company and HSH Engineering Company, all located at Aluu, a Port Harcourt suburb. It was also learnt that the directors of these firms would be prosecuted in accordance with relevant laws.

Much as the state wants more investments, particularly the goods, services, revenue and jobs that accrue from such, The Tide thinks that investors should not take the government and people for granted by operating in ways that fall short of international standards. All companies should, therefore, be made to conduct health and environmental impact assessments prior to commencement of business in Rivers State.

We fully endorse the state government’s proactive steps in arresting this ugly trend capable of jeopardising the health and well-being of the citizenry. But we also think that government should go beyond that by engaging professionals to truly ascertain the extent of damage to the environment and its impact on the lives of the people. In fact, we wish to suggest that, in addition to what is already being done to sensitise the public on the dangers of inhaling the strange black dust, government should also consider advising people to wear face masks pending when the situation improves.

The Konya-led task force has solicited the cooperation of members of the public by making available some telephone hotlines for easy reach in identifying individuals and companies responsible for massive air pollution in the state. We, therefore, urge people to volunteer information to the panel and other relevant agencies with a view to averting any imminent tragedy.

The Tide is encouraged by the hint that facilities at three meteorological centres in the state would be deployed to trace the direction of the black soot and possibly achieve quicker results, but we still feel that the Ministry of Environment should begin to consider a more frequent scanning of the environment, especially as it relates to air quality monitoring. This way, it stands a better stead to employ proactive counter measures or, at least, alert the public long before any brewing threat becomes apparent.