Youth Plan Protest Over Blackout

There are indications that youths in Awkuzu Street in Port Harcourt may stage a street protest against power outage in the Garden City.

Spokesperson of the youth, Mr Peter Udoh, told The Tide in an interview over the weekend that they would no longer tolerate the over three months’2 outage.

According to Udoh, “we have been denied electricity supply since November last year and till date, authorities of the Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company (PHED) have not shown any concern.

“We can no longer accept a situation where other parts of Port Harcourt are enjoying electricity while we are left to suffer in darkness”, he said.

The youth spokesman appealed to PHED to do the needful by restoring power supply to residents of the area.

He lamented that the absence of electricity in the area was frustrating residents’ social-economic lift, particularly in this period of economic recession.

The Tide investigation revealed that the transformer serving the area packed up some months ago and the consumers are required to clear a certain percentage of the debt they are owing to enable the distribution company fix the transformer.

An official of PHED who pleaded anonymity said the inability of the residents to fulfill their side of the bargain was responsible for the continued outage in the area.

