W’Bank, Delta To Train 250 Youth

The World Bank and the European Union (EU) have declared that through an intervention project, the Delta State government would be assisted to train 250 Delta youths in hybrid tomato farming.

According to a statement on the bank website www.worldbank, the training programme would enhance the skills of the youths in the knowledge of hybrid tomato farming.

The bank said that the training is going to be organised through Delta State Employment and Expenditure For Results Project (SEEFOR) and supervised by its coordinator, Mr Benson Ojoko.

Meanwhile, the SEEFOR Coordinator, Mr Benson Ojoko, said that the maiden training programme would involve youths selected from the 25 local government areas of the State.

He said that the youths would be trained in Songhai Farm and on completion given starter packs to facilitate their self reliance.

He said that the interventionist agency usually received annual grants from the state government meant to improve the training of the youths.

He also said that SEEFOR gave N20million grant to each of the six government-owned technical colleges and three vocational institutions to enhance the programme.

He further explained that in 2016 the SEEFOR gave N27 million each as grant to six technical colleges, adding that the grants were meant to improve the institutions’ environment so as to enhance teaching and learning.

He added that since the initiation of these grants enrollment in the various technical institutions has increased

Philip Okparaji