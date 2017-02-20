‘Social Media Week ’ll Address Infrastructure Challenges’

One of the organisers of the upcoming Social Media Week (SMW), Ms Ngozi Odita says the programme will impact positively on social change and address infrastructure challenges in Nigeria.

Odita, who is the Lagos Executive Director of the event, in a statement on Thursday added that it would provide ideas, trends, insights and inspiration for people and businesses to achieve their goals.

“The SMW is a chance for a global audience to see how social media actually works in the Nigerian and African context, especially how it works to affect social change and in turn the infrastructure and challenges that are in the Nigerian market,” she said.

The SMW is an annual event that provides a platform for entrepreneurs in the social media sphere to rub minds and exploit business opportunities that will be mutually beneficial.

She said that the fifth edition of the SMW would provide businesses with the momentum to help entrepreneurs understand how to achieve more connections.

“This year, the event features a central stage of keynotes and panels, multiple rooms for workshops, master classes and presentations; and an area dedicated to co-working, networking and interactive installations.

“It is driven by a mission to help people and organisations connect through collaboration, learning and the sharing of ideas and information,’’ she said.

Odita said that in the last four editions, SMW had grown to be one of the largest events organised in Lagos, Nigeria with about 13,000 people attending.

She added that the event would also have 300 speakers and 840 million global and online reach.

The executive director stressed that the 2017 edition would be more impactful with up-to-date information and insights about technology, new media and general business related focus.

“SMW Lagos is scheduled for February 27 to March 3 at the Landmark Event Centre and attendance is free and open to the public.

“The event promises to be a world class experience that showcases Africa’s brightest minds. Looking forward, SMW is already planning for the next five years.

“SMW will seek to assist in the creation of jobs, facilitate and create investment, help achieve gender balance and create an easy access to quality education,” she said.