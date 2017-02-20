Senate May Pass PIB In April – Committee

The Senate Committee on Gas in the upper chambers of the National Assembly, has given indication that Senate may pass the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) in April.The Senate Committee on Gas in the upper chambers of the National Assembly, has given indication that Senate may pass the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) in April.

Chairman of the Committee, Senator Bassey Akpan, who disclosed this over the weekend, said all issues hindering the smooth passage of the bill would be resolved to ensure its quick passage into law.

The senator said, the PIB will lay a stronger foundation of a greater economic template for the country.

Speaking during a retreat in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital, Akpan noted that the Senate would continue to position the welfare of Nigerians in the priority list of the lawmakers.

He said the four-day retreat with over 50 senators in attendance is aimed at brainstorming on the problems affecting the petroleum industry.He said the four-day retreat with over 50 senators in attendance is aimed at brainstorming on the problems affecting the petroleum industry.