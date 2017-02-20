RSG Recommits To Technical Education

Rivers State Government has restated its commitment towards repositioning technical/vocational education in the state.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Technical/Vocational Education, Prof Owate Isreal disclosed this at the official commissioning of the Port Harcourt Technical and Vocational Centre (PHTVC) held recently in Port Harcourt.

The Special Adviser who noted that over the years, technical education in the state had been abandoned, said the present administration-led by Governor Nyesom Wike, decided to reverse the situation because of the importance of technical education in the society.

“Technical and vocational education (TVET) has been an integral part of national development strategies in most advanced countries because of its impact on production of skilled manpower, productivity and economic development.

“Despite its relevant contributions, most leaders in Nigeria have not given this aspect of education the attention it deserves”.

According to him, the vision of the new impetus on education is to provide and reactivate world-class technical and vocational education centres in the state for the purpose of continually producing professionally skilled workforce that are employable in modern industries.

The head of the centre, Mr. Theimer Uwe said it is a long term benefit for young people in the state and would provide high quality vocational training that would enable them either find jobs after training or create employment for others.

Uwe explained that students would take advantage of numerous companies in the state for practical exposure while the centre would provide the theoretical aspect of the training.

Earlier, the Commissioner for Education, Prof. Kaniye Ebeku, said the centre was partnership with the state government and a Germane organization and that Nigeria trainers had already been trained in Germany and would commence training students of the centre.

He said the programme will train students on plumbing, welding, Electrical amongst other trades and that it would enhance employment as the trainees would become self employed or create employment for others.