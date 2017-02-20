Power Facilities Vandalism Drops In Rivers

The spate of vandalism of electricity installations has reduced in Rivers State.The spate of vandalism of electricity installations has reduced in Rivers State.

The spokesman of the Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company (PHED), Mr John Onyi, disclosed this last Saturday in an interview with The Tide in Port Harcourt.

He said in the last two months, the company lost only one substation as against the high incidents of vandalism in the area in the past.

Onyi attributed this good development to the high awareness being created by the firm and effective surveillance, and monitoring by neighbourhood vigilantes and the law enforcement agencies in the state.

The firm's spokesman who regretted the negative impact of vandalism of electricity installations, especially transformers, commended law enforcement agents as well as the neighbourhood vigilantes for the feat.

Meanwhile, customers of PHED may have to wait for a longer period to have the prepaid meters being promised by the firm.

Spokesman of PHED, John Onyi, said though the company was determined to provide the 50,000 prepaid meters this year, but that customers would have to exercise some patience.

He said, "We are still working towards actualising the plan. It is being done outside the country because the Nigerian plant has not started.

“We are doing company investment to bridge the gap”, he said and urged customers to exercise patience.