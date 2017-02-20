Obio/Akpor Recommits To Ban On Illegal Taxes

The Caretaker Committee Chairman (CTC), of Obio / Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State, Paddy Wali, has restated the ban on revenue collection in the area, pending when taxes are harmonized in the State.

This followed reports in the LGA, that some persons were still parading themselves as revenue agents, harassing people and collecting taxes even after revenue committee were dissolved by the council.

The CTC boss who spoke to newsmen in Port Harcourt, Friday called on residents of the area to report cases of revenue collection to the council.

He warned that any one caught collecting taxes would be dealt with.

“It came to my notice that some people are still touting, even when I have dissolved every revenue collecting committees in compliance with the directive of the Rivers State Governor, Barr. Nyesom Wike,” he said.

He maintained that his administration would not do anything contrary to the law of the state that is working hard to see that people no longer pay double taxes.

“We will not go outside the law to make people pay double tax, so I urge you to report any one that comes to you to collect any money”, he said.

Wali called on the security agencies in the area to deal with any suspect according to the law, adding that until the hamonisation of revenue system, every illegal revenue collection remained banned in the area.

“I call on the security men to take note that any body found wanting should be dealt with, pending when we have harmonized the revenue system with the Governor of the state,” he said.