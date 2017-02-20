NGO Lauds NYSC Over Posting

A non-governmental organisation (NGO) under the umbrella of African Global Development for Drastic Change (AGDDC), Rivers State chapter has commended the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) for reposting corps members to Omuma local government area of the state after eight years of withdrawal of corps members.

NYSC, in 2009 had withdrawn all its members serving in Omuma LGA following the allegation of gang rapes and kidnappings of over ten corps members by unknown gunmen in the area.

The alleged beastly act against the corps members forced the NYSC to ban the posting of its members to the area to save their lives from the unknown gunmen in the area.

However, the Rivers State chapter President of AGDDC, Comrade Dan Mbachi, who commended the NYSC in a statement he signed, said with the NGO’s interference and support from some stakeholders in Omuma, the NYSC has finally resolved and sent over 30 corps members to serve in various institutions and schools in Omuma local government area early this month.

Mbachi regretted that for a period of eight years, corps members were not posted to the area and that no serious effort has been made to normalise the anomaly until the AGDDC intervened to bring them back to Omuma.

The group also lauded the new State Cordinator of NYSC, Mr Omotayo D. Adewoye for the role he played in ensuring that Omuma’s issue on NYSC was resolved for the communities to benefit from the services of NYSC members posted to the area.

The group further commended the paramount ruler of Omuma Kingdom, His Royal Majesty (HRM) Eze Monday I. Ojiegbo and his Chiefs-in-council, member, representing Omuma Constituency, Hon. Kelechi Nwogu, CTC Chairman, Hon Nwaiwu C. Christian, among others for their support and efforts in assisting the group to restore the reposting of NYSC members to the area.

In a related development, the AGDDC has stated its commitment towards partnering with financial institutions to establish branches of their banks and ATMs in Etche and Omuma local government areas.

According to its president, Comrade Dan Mbachi, the effort was geared towards bringing financial institutions close to rural dwellers and as well boost petty –trading and farming in the area.

