Kano Wins YSFON Football Competition

Kano State’s under-16 boys football team at the weekend in Kano won the 2017 edition of the Ramat Cup competition organised by the Youth Sports Federation of Nigeria (YSFON).

They beat their Kogi counterparts 2-0 in the final match played at the Sani Abacha Stadium, to win the 35th edition of the annual championship.ý

Auwal Usman scored the match’s first goal in the 18th minute from a penalty kick, before doubling the lead in the second half.

The two goals took his competition tally to 11 goals to ensure he won the Highest Goal Scorer award, in addition to the Most Valuable Player award.

In his address during the closing ceremony, Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State commended YSFON for its consistency in organising the annual tournament.

Ganduje, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Usman Alhaji, commended all the teams which took part for their maturity and discipline.

“I wish to restate the Kano state government’s commitment to developing grassroots sports in the state,’’ the governor said.

Tidesports gathered that both finalists in the tournament will represent Nigeria at an upcoming international youth football championship in Europe.

The tournament was initiated in honour of a late Head of State, Gen. Murtala Muhammed, and it has over the years produced talents who went on to represent Nigeria.