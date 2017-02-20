‘Inter-House Sports, Avenue For Talents Discovery’

White House has emerged overall winners of the 8th biennial inter-house Sports competition of our Lady of Fatima College, Creek Road, Port Harcourt.

The competition which took place at the school’s play ground on Saturday 8am white House chinched first position with 434 points while yellow and Blue house came second and third position with 421 and 400 points respectively.

Speaking at the event, chairman of the occasion, Paschal Ezeh said the important of sports cannot be over emphasised, adding that it ensures fitness of the mind and body which is necessary for the good health required to carry out every day task.

According to him, Inter House Sports Competition is schools has not only helped the participating students show case their talents but, also Provides them the opportunity to keep fit for their studies, adding that, it is something very good and worth commending that the school did not relent in this aspect of a child’s training.

He commended the Catholic Bishop for the provision of an enabling environment which is very conducive for learning and sporting activities.

“Talents are usually discovered at these competition for greater competition.

Champions today were discovered in similar competitions amongst the youths.

He encouraged parents to support the development of their talented wards in Sports while pursuing academics, saying that Sports bring unity as it is evidenced in the Nigeria State where citizens forget their differences to support country’s team whenever they are playing.

The chairman explained that good sports women who have developed themselves are well known and respected in their countries.

“Women such as Mary Onyeali of Nigeria referred to as the Queen of Nigeria track, Chioma Ajunwa the Nigerian Olympic gold medalist in long jump, Serene Williams a world lawn tennis champion from USA to mention but a few. These champions not only have attained fame but are also wealthy.

Earlier, Principal of the school, Rev. Sister Loretta Ibobo, said that the human body needs lots of exercise to keep it going.

She urged students, parents and teachers to engage themselves in exercise, saying that it will keep them healthy and happier and as well release them from daily stress.

“We are celebrating sports, what our children known how best to do, sports is not just for competition. If you want to live long engage in sports, Rev. Sister Ibobo said.

The climax of the event was the presentation of certificate, medals and trophies to participants and winners of competition.