Expert Charges Agencies On Waste Recycling

An environmentalist, Mr Abdullahi Aremu, has urged government’s waste management agencies and relevant stakeholders to train scavengers to reuse and recycle waste to generate income to boost the nation’s economy.

Aremu, who is also the Director-General, Advocacy for Environmental and Sanitation Integrity, an NGO, gave the advice in Abuja in an interview with newsmen.

According to him, empowerment of scavengers to participate in the waste management will enhance job creation and multiply economic activities.

“People will generate income, if they can start sorting and recycling their wastes, especially the pet bottles, papers, cans, among others, as they are resources merchants buy everywhere,’’ he said.

The environmentalist called for recycling of most of the materials and waste disposed along water ways that blocked canals and caused flooding and other environmental hazards.

He advised the public to cultivate the culture of proper waste management.

The director general said that this could be achieved through recycling, composting, land filling or burning of the waste materials.

Aremu said waste management agencies should adopt the ‘stakeholder relations approach’ to achieve success in their task of ensuring a cleaner and safer environment.

According to him, public awareness and community participation will enable proper guidance in carrying out strategic planning of solid waste management.

“Efforts should also be made to educate the various groups and individuals on the need to take responsibility for the environment.

“This could be achieved through effective stakeholder relations,” he added.