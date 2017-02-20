Crime Buster FC Players Must Merit Jerseys – Team Manager

Team Manager, Crime Buster FC of Enugu Ebere Amaraizu said that players in the club must fight for their jerseys.

Amaraizu said in Enugu that the selection of players would be on merit not by chance.

He reminded the players of the need to complete the entire training programme by the technical department for the upcoming 2016/2017 Nigeria Nationwide League One (NNWL- 1).

“The league will begin tentatively on March 22 across the federation.

“Crime Busters alongside others will be slugging it out in NNWL-1 which is one of the largest football leagues in West Africa,” he said in a statement.

The statement said that the club’s last warm up match was against city rivals Disdevt in Afrik FC which they won 1-0.

It said that 35 players, including four goal keepers had been handed over to him for screening and further confirmation.

“The list contains 10 U-19 players as directed by NNWL – 1 board.

“We are going to retain some old players for some period before we do away with them when they cannot carry on”, the statement said.