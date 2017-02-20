CAF Champions League: Rivers United Sails To Second Round, Beats Bamako 4-0

Rivers United Football Club of Port Harcourt, has qualified for the second stage of the CAF Champions League as they thrashed visiting AS Real Bamako of Mali 4-0, yesterday at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium in Port Harcourt.

The encounter was the second leg of preliminary round of CAF Champion league. United are of the Nigeria representatives in the continental engagement played goalless draw with AS Real Bamako, in Mali recently.

Homeboy, Bernard Ovoke converted two spit kicks, one in first half and another in the second stanza and Esosa Igbinoba scored brace also in the second half of the game.

Speaking shortly after the game the Chief Coach of AS Real Bamako, Pascal Pons said he does not want to shift blames but the journalists and the expatiators who watched the match know what happened.

He further wished Rivers United goodluck in their Champions League campaign, adding that he does not have anything to advice the coach of United, rather he supposed to advice him because he is the winner.

In his reaction, the Captain of Rivers United FC of Port Harcourt, Festus Austin said the victory was expected before now, but it was actually fought for.

“I am happy that we won that match, but it was not a surprise because we actually prepared for it, besides my players were committed and focused.

Tonye Orabere